Why does California’s high-speed rail keep floundering?

Billions over budget, years behind schedule and with an uncertain future

Joel Mathis, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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A rendering of a high-speed rail train during an informational open house by the California High-Speed Rail Authority at the Hilton DoubleTree in downtown Fresno on May 1, 2024.
This rendering of a California high-speed rail station in Fresno is looking ever-more futuristic
(Image credit: Craig Kohlruss / The Fresno Bee / Tribune News Service / Getty Images)

A California high-speed rail was supposed to connect San Francisco to Los Angeles by 2020. Billions of dollars later, no track has been laid, and completion of the project is still a distant dream. Now, officials are raising questions about the project’s future.

What did the commentators say?

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 