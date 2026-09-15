Why are fewer young Brits learning to drive?

One in five younger people haven’t considered learning to drive because of the expense, but cultural changes are at play, too

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A learner driver’s L-plate discarded on the ground
Test waiting times have risen ‘astronomically’ since the Covid pandemic
(Image credit: Kenny Williamson / Getty Images)

Learning to drive used to be a rite of passage for teenagers, but now one in five young Brits say they haven’t even considered learning. No wonder, said The Telegraph: it’s “Britain’s biggest rip off”, and booking a test has become a complete “nightmare”, too.

‘Driving divide’

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