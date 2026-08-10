Defunding America’s ‘best idea’

Trump administration policies have left many national parks short on staff and money.

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Traffic entering Yellowstone National Park
Traffic entering Yellowstone National Park
(Image credit: Mario Tama / Getty Images)

The National Park Service recorded some 323 million visits to its 433 parks, properties, battlefields, and monuments last year. That’s a slight drop from 2024’s all-time high of 332 million, but more than the combined attendance of professional football, baseball, basketball, NASCAR, soccer, and Disney theme parks. Established in 1916, the NPS is today one of America’s most beloved institutions. A 2024 Pew Research Center survey found that 76% of Americans, including overwhelming majorities of both Republicans and Democrats, view it favorably, a higher share than for any other federal agency. But the NPS, which manages more than 85 million acres across the U.S., now faces an uncertain future because of staffing cuts and the reallocation of critical funds by the Trump administration. Author and conservationist Wallace Stegner once declared national parks America’s “best idea,” but the administration “is treating our treasures like anything but,” said John Garder of the nonprofit National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA).

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