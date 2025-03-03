National parks: Feeling the pain of staff cuts

The Trump administration has fired around 1,000 National Park Service employees

Chaos is spreading across our national parks, said Maxine Joselow and Andrea Sachs in The Washington Post. The Trump administration fired about 1,000 National Park Service employees in February, and the agency’s 433 national parks, historic sites, and attractions are already feeling the pain.

The sole locksmith at California’s Yosemite National Park lost his job, leaving the park—about the size of Rhode Island—without anyone to rescue visitors trapped in locked bathrooms. The park postponed summer campground bookings, and employees protested the cuts last week by unfurling an upside-down American flag on the famous El Capitan rock face as a symbol of their distress. Wait times for motorists entering at Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona doubled to nearly two hours after the firing of four employees at the south entrance—where 90 percent of the park’s almost 5 million annual visitors arrive. This purge is “upending the lives” of workers and disrupting visitors’ experiences—and problems will only mount as the busy summer season approaches.

