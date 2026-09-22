Is the tie dead?

The House of Lords has relaxed its rules on the neckwear, in a blow for sartorial traditionalists

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Harry Styles performs on stage during The BRIT Awards 2026
Harry Styles has inspired ‘unorthodox’ tie styles
(Image credit: JMEnternational / Getty Images)

The House of Lords has “long been derided as a stuffy relic of the past”, but its dress code is moving towards the modern era, said Sammy Gecsoyler in The Guardian: men are no longer required to wear a tie in the “storied” chamber.

This “knotty item” of menswear, a one-time staple of professional dress, had already been dealt a blow in the Covid era. Now it could be facing a definitive death.

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Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK


Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i news site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.