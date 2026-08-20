The 2027 Met Gala: A storm in the making

“The devil not only wears Prada; she issues public pardons,” said Johnny Oleksinski in the New York Post. Anna Wintour, the Vogue editorial director and mastermind of the annual Met Gala, glossed over the antisemitism of British fashion designer John Galliano, 65, when she recently anointed him the gala’s 2027 honoree and subject of an accompanying museum retrospective. In 2011, Galliano was fired by Dior after he was captured on video berating patrons of a Paris bar by praising Hitler and saying their ancestors would have been gassed. “Call me old-fashioned, but didn’t ‘I love Hitler’ used to automatically disqualify people from receiving prestigious honors in Manhattan?” Galliano has claimed he was drunk and in the throes of addiction. But there’s “a difference between forgiveness and celebration,” and every star who’ll walk the gala’s red carpet in May will be glorifying this famed bigot at a moment when anti-Jewish violence is rising worldwide. “Haven’t we spent the last six years being lectured about inclusion by the exact same elite attendees of this $100,000-per-person event?”

Knowing that Galliano is radioactive, Wintour convened meetings earlier this year that were “unusual by any measure,” said Vanessa Friedman in The New York Times. She, Galliano, and museum representatives sat down with prominent rabbis and other Jewish leaders, seeking feedback as well as support of the exhibition. Some of those Jewish leaders have since said the show could be useful if it presented Galliano’s story sensitively, but others worried about being used as cover by Wintour, who has championed Galliano for years. Galliano at least can claim to being a changed man. He was accused of two other antisemitic outbursts and was eventually convicted in France on hate-speech charges. He also once got so drunk that he spent four hours naked in a hotel elevator growling at other guests and declaring himself a lion. Galliano eventually entered rehab and was tutored by a British rabbi and the head of the New York–based Anti-Defamation League, both of whom have declared him reformed. With Wintour’s help, Galliano resumed his career, though at less-exalted houses.

“There’s no denying that Galliano is a creative genius,” said Tania Leslau in The Jewish Chronicle, and “I have no desire to erase him from fashion history.” But Wintour’s decision to grant him one of the fashion world’s greatest honors “has given antisemitism a hall pass to raise its ugly head once again, and as a Jewish fashion editor, I’m furious.” A different type of exhibition might be able to engage viewers in a conversation about his career—“the good, the bad, and the ugly.” But choices like Wintour’s silence the very people hurt by ethnic hatred. Already, Jews who’ve criticized the Met’s pick online have been “bombarded with backlash.” The Met Gala, unfortunately, is now an event that largely plays out online. At best, any attempt at meaningful conversation about antisemitism will be “lost among the tulle.”

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