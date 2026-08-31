Film reviews: ‘Coyote vs. Acme’ and ‘Buddy’

The Looney Tunes gang takes on the Man and a TV mascot turns killer

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A scene from Coyote vs. Acme.
An overmatched Forte at the wheel
(Image credit: Ketchup Entertainment/Collection)

‘Coyote vs. Acme’ 

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