Florida economy faces a workforce reckoning as TPS for Haitians ends

Thousands of South Florida employees are facing deportation, as Trump ends the program protecting them

Theara Coleman, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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A candlelight vigil for Haitians living in the US under the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) immigration program in Miami, Florida
Haitians have been fighting the end of their Temporary Protected Status for years
(Image credit: Giorgio Viera / Contributor / Getty Images)

Last month, the Trump administration ended Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, for Haitian immigrants, terminating employment authorization for beneficiaries. The sudden loss of so many Haitian employees is hitting South Florida, where many of them reside, hard.

What is happening in Florida?

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Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 