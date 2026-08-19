Ethiopians in US to lose TPS status after ruling

The ruling will apply to about 5,000 Ethiopians living in the U.S.

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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TPS protesters in front of the Orange County Courthouse
TPS protesters in front of the Orange County Courthouse
(Image credit: Natalia Jaramillo / Orlando Sentinel / Tribune News Service / Getty Images)

What happened

A federal judge in Boston on Tuesday lifted his order blocking the Trump administration from ending Temporary Protected Status for about 5,000 Ethiopians living in the U.S. The Supreme Court in June “curtailed the ability of judges” to review the administration’s efforts to “end TPS designations ⁠for 13 countries,” Reuters said, and U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy’s new order “lifted the last judicial block.”

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  