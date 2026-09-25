The pros and cons of paying off your mortgage early

You may not have it hanging over your head anymore, but you will have less money to play with

Becca Stanek, The Week US&#039;s avatar
By
Published
Illustration of a man on the ground whose leg is chained to his house
'No mortgage payment means no interest charges, which could save you hundreds of thousands of dollars over the remainder of the loan'
(Image credit: sesame / Getty Images)

If you have the means, the appeal of paying off your mortgage early is obvious: You will finally be done making payments on your home — including that continually accruing interest — and you will own your house free and clear.

By going all in on your mortgage, however, it can also mean you have less money to devote elsewhere. Depending on the specifics of your financial situation, the trade-off might not be as worthwhile as you think.

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.

Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.

Sign up
Latest Videos FromThe Week
Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 