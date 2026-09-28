SAS war crimes inquiry faces another setback

Emergence of new MoD evidence is ‘troubling and regrettable’, says inquiry chair, as further delays and costs are likely

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Photo collage of an Afghan woman crying next to a chain fence, and soldiers in tactical gear
The MoD has apologised for ‘delays in failing to explain why it unexpectedly revealed a further 97 million new documents’
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

The three-and-a-half-year inquiry into alleged war crimes carried out by members of the SAS in Afghanistan will be further delayed after the Ministry of Defence produced nearly 100 million new files as evidence.

The MoD has apologised to the inquiry’s chair, Lord Justice Charles Haddon-Cave, for “delays in failing to explain why it unexpectedly revealed a further 97 million new documents”, said BFBS Forces News. The government department did later concede that only “around 1,200 might be relevant”.

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Will Barker, The Week UK

Will Barker joined The Week team as a staff writer in 2025, covering UK and global news and politics. He previously worked at the Financial Times and The Sun, contributing to the arts and world news desks, respectively. Before that, he achieved a gold-standard NCTJ Diploma at News Associates in Twickenham, with specialisms in media law and data journalism. While studying for his diploma, he also wrote for the South West Londoner, and channelled his passion for sport by reporting for The Cricket Paper. As an undergraduate of Merton College, University of Oxford, Will read English and French, and he also has an M.Phil in literary translation from Trinity College Dublin.