Lockerbie bombing and the long wait for justice

Trial of ‘third conspirator’ in UK’s worst ever terrorist attack is postponed after new evidence emerges in 38-year-old case

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Lockerbie
A bomb on board Pan Am flight 103 exploded on 21 December 1988 above Lockerbie, killing all 259 passengers and crew, and 11 people on the ground
(Image credit: Bryn Colton / Getty Images)

The trial of a Libyan man linked to the 1988 Lockerbie bombing has been postponed at the 11th hour after new evidence emerged just days before jury selection was due to begin in Washington.

Two hundred and fifty-nine passengers and crew, as well as 11 people on the ground, were killed when Pan Am flight 103, from London to New York, exploded over Lockerbie, southwest Scotland, on 21 December 1988. It remains the UK’s worst ever terrorist attack.

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