The great Aussie bee heist

Surge in thefts comes as a bee-killing parasite spreads

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Photo collage of two thieves sneaking away from a huge beehive
When their bees are stolen, beekeepers don’t just lose insects and honey, but valuable pollination contracts too
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

Beekeepers in Australia are “abuzz” at the news that “a series of stunning heists” caused the disappearance of 800,000 bees, said Smithsonian magazine.

The loss of the stolen insects, which are worth tens of thousands of dollars to members of the “apiary community” in and around Queensland, has also “sparked concerns” for regional food production and comes at a tricky time for the sector.

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Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK


Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i news site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.