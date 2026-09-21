Lindsay Clancy: Why the jury deadlocked

The holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial has become “a Rorschach test” for our divided nation, said Jenna Russell in The New York Times. The basic facts of the Clancy case are not in dispute: The former labor and delivery nurse, 36, admits that in January 2023, she strangled her three children—Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and 8-month-old Callan—with exercise bands before slitting her wrists and jumping from a second-floor window at her Massachusetts home. She was left paralyzed below the waist. Eleven of the 12 jurors accepted the defense’s argument that Clancy had acute postpartum psychosis and should be found not guilty by reason of insanity. But the final juror voted to convict, and so, with the jury deadlocked, the judge declared a mistrial. On social media, some Americans praised the holdout as a hero who served as a “guardian angel” for the Clancy children. But to others, including many women, that juror was “yet another man unwilling to listen to, or believe, a woman in crisis.”

Too many people are putting “empathy over justice,” said Nicole Russell in USA Today. Prosecutors had to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Clancy was in her right mind, a high bar to clear. But three female jurors interviewed by NBC News didn’t appear to weigh the methodical nature of Clancy’s actions—sending her husband out on an errand before strangling her children one by one—and instead “fixated on emotions.” One criticized the prosecution’s opening statement for being “without a heart.” Another chided the holdout for being unable to move past the fact that Clancy killed her children. “If true, good.” Worse yet, a “frenzied fandom of women” now lionizes Clancy; some have posted videos online in which they hold their children and say, “Same, Lindsay,” suggesting they understand the urge the kill.

Clancy’s clinical history is anything but ordinary, said psychiatrist Sally Satel in The Free Press. She went through five months of anguish after Callan’s birth, telling her mother and husband that she was worried she’d harm the children and that other people could hear her thoughts. She received mental health care from at least six clinicians who prescribed 13 drugs, which may have exacerbated her condition. Armchair diagnoses are risky, but “in my clinical opinion,” psychosis “drove Clancy to kill.” If she is retried, she should not be found criminally responsible. Clancy was failed in many ways, said Moira Donegan in The Guardian: by society’s expectation that women will persevere through their own suffering and by the assumption her “baby blues” were just a neurotic episode. “Her children were failed, too.”

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