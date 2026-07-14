‘It’s generally impossible to identify a single factor’

‘The importance of stemming campus suicides’

The Boston Globe editorial board

“Suicide is complex,” and “teenagers and young adults nationwide have struggled with mental health, although some data suggest that’s improving,” says The Boston Globe editorial board. It “wouldn’t be appropriate to blame an institution” like a university for student deaths. But “one death of a student by suicide is too many,” and it “should serve as a reminder for all colleges to take student mental health seriously.” Colleges should be “running campaigns to destigmatize mental healthcare.”

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‘Public agencies’ documents have moved to the chat. The law should, too.’

Jamie Nixon at The Seattle Times

When “disclosure exposes a problem, the solution is better conduct, not a more disposable communication system,” says Jamie Dixon. Public records officers “should not be treated as pests for producing records the public has a right to see.” Journalists “should not have to rely on lucky timing to learn how public power is exercised,” and government agencies “should not conduct substantive public business in systems designed to erase evidence before the public can ask for it.”

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‘Lindsey Graham’s hawkish ideology leaves a legacy of destruction’

Moustafa Bayoumi at The Guardian

The “sudden death over the weekend of the South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham is predictably inspiring a slew of tributes,” says Moustafa Bayoumi. But “through this thick, bipartisan forest of remembrances, however, lies Graham’s concrete legacy.” Nowhere has Graham’s “legacy been more consequential than in his constant push for a hawkish U.S. foreign policy.” His “desire to project U.S. and Israeli military might across the world, regardless of the cost, is an abject political and ethical failure.”

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‘Mamdani’s socialism has no answer for New York homelessness’

Stephen Eide at UnHerd

Is there a “socialist way to clean up homeless encampments?” asks Stephen Eide. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has “done this through promising and delivering a rent freeze and engaging in class warfare, all of which he thinks plays to his electoral strengths.” But “no politician can control the agenda forever.” New Yorkers “don’t want to wait decades for a solution to a problem cops and sanitation workers could clean up in hours.”

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