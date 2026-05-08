‘Other changes risk undermining opportunities’

‘Congress must secure the future of college sports’

Charlie Baker at The Hill

College sports “represent a way for talented high school athletes to reach a new level of athletic competition, while also pursuing a degree,” says NCAA President Charlie Baker. But “no internal reform — no matter how fast it moves — can on its own provide the permanent legal foundation required to stabilize the student-athlete experience.” The SCORE Act “would address the most pressing legal challenges in a narrow manner, while also securing essential student-athlete protections into federal law.”

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‘When children’s rights become revenue for profiteers’

Jim Sandman and Michael Lukens at The Philadelphia Inquirer

For-profit companies “have already turned immigrant detention into a profit center despite public outrage,” say Jim Sandman and Michael Lukens. Now “they’re setting their sights on a new way to fatten their wallets: immigrant children.” Companies “are eyeing this” as a “source of enrichment for themselves. If we allow the ‘profitization’ of legal aid, the outcome is clear: children will be harmed.” The “implications of letting profit drive how legal services are delivered to kids will ripple for many years.”

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‘The Guardian view on ceasefires that aren’t: Israel never stopped killing in Gaza — allies must reject any escalation’

The Guardian editorial board

“In Gaza, the Israeli military has killed more than 800 people since the truce there was declared in October,” so this is “not a true ceasefire but a de-escalation,” says The Guardian editorial board. There is a “bizarre and chilling contrast between Israel’s swift investigation and punishment of soldiers who showed disrespect to statues of Jesus in Lebanon and the lack of even basic accountability — never mind justice — when Palestinians are abused, killed or disappear.”

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‘Will Planned Parenthood stay defunded?’

John Gerardi at the National Review

On July 4, the “one-year provision that defunded Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers via the One Big Beautiful Bill Act is set to expire,” and Republicans will “need to answer some difficult questions about their political and policy priorities as they face a stark choice: fight to extend this defunding, or abandon the issue for the foreseeable future,” says John Gerardi. But “continuing to defund abortion providers might be stuck behind other GOP legislative priorities.”

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