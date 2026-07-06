The ‘durian tsunami’ sweeping Malaysia

Sellers are giving away the prized, pungent fruit for free following a glut

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Photo collage of a man shielding his head from falling durians
Customers are ‘swarming fruit stalls’ to pick up bargains
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

A “durian tsunami” has crashed the price of the notoriously smelly tropical fruit, with some sellers in Singapore giving them away completely free, said the BBC.

The glut is the result of a “decade-long boom” during which Malaysian farmers “flocked to durian farming to cash in on growing Chinese demand”.

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Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is the features editor at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.