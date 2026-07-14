Climate change stokes shark bites Down Under

Rainfall and warming temperatures bring the fish to Australia’s shore

Devika Rao, The Week US&#039;s avatar
By
Published
Photo collage of various beach signs warning of shark sightings on the background of a stormy sky
Shark encounters are on the rise
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

Australian beaches are seeing a higher-than-usual number of shark bites. There were two attacks in the span of 48 hours in January, and since then, at least four people have been killed and almost two dozen others injured in encounters. Extreme rainfall and warming ocean temperatures due to climate change are driving the uptick.

Water weather

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Latest Videos From