Gray whales are dying in the Pacific

Reduced food is the likely cause

Devika Rao, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Illustration of a gray whale cut in two with the skeleton visible
Gray whales are suffering a ‘Catastrophic Mortality Event’
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

There’s a whale of a problem off the West Coast of the U.S. Gray whales are in the midst of a “catastrophic mortality event,” said the nonprofit Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility (PEER), with close to 150 carcasses found on beaches along the Pacific Ocean just this year. The loss is largely due to human-caused climate change, and action is needed to protect the species.

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Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  