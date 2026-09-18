Could Canada join the EU?

Mark Carney eyes up ‘associate membership’ status as Brussels seeks closer alignment on trade and security

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Photo collage illustration of Mark Carney, Ursula von der Leyen, LNG pipelines, military and a map of the EU nations
Shared interests over the Arctic, trade, defence and energy
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images / Shutterstock)

“Wouldn’t it be lovely if Canada was the 28th state of the European Union rather than the 51st state of the United States?” asked Finnish President Alexander Stubb recently. That fanciful notion now appears to have taken a step closer to reality. In a speech to the European Parliament, the Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney welcomed the European Union's ambition for Canada to become its first “associate member”, calling for closer cooperation on defence, critical minerals and energy security.

His comments came a day after President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen proposed “opening the door” to Canada's associate membership – “a status that does not currently exist”, said the BBC.

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