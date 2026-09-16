Can faith-based politics help Democrats win the midterms?

Candidates are highlighting their religion on the campaign trail

Joel Mathis, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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State Senator Sarah Trone Garriott, a Democrat from Iowa and a U.S. congressional candidate, during a primary election night event at The Loft DSM in Des Moines, Iowa, on June 2, 2026.
Iowa’s Sarah Trone Garriott is a Democrat minister running for a House seat
(Image credit: Scott Morgan / Bloomberg / Getty Images)

Republicans have usually claimed the faith mantle in U.S. politics. This year’s midterm elections are developing along a different path, with Democrats like James Talarico in Texas and Adam Hamilton in Kansas highlighting their religious bona fides on the campaign trail.

What did the commentators say?

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 