Ann Widdecombe: a political murder?

Police are still investigating the motive for the murder of former Reform UK politician and TV personality

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Ann Widdecombe gives a speech at the Reform Party 2024 Conference
Ann Widdecombe addressing the Reform Party conference in 2024
(Image credit: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)

“Westminster is reeling” from the news that, it seems, Ann Widdecombe was murdered, said Tim Shipman in The Spectator. “At this stage it is the done thing to urge people not to jump to conclusions” – but “the leaping has already begun”. Nigel Farage declared on Saturday that it was “premeditated murder”; Reform UK clearly believes she was targeted because she was its migration spokesperson.

Targeted attack

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