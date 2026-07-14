Terror police take over Ann Widdecombe investigation

Counter Terrorism Policing is now in charge of the probe into the death of Ann Widdecombe after detectives said fresh evidence had emerged. A 28-year-old man from Rotherham, already in custody on suspicion of murder, has now also been arrested in relation to possible terrorism offences.

The investigation’s change of direction has prompted criticism of Devon and Cornwall Police, which had previously said there was no indication that the killing was politically motivated or terrorism related. Among new details now being reported is the fact that a video tour of Widdecombe’s remote home in Devon had aired on television a week before she was found dead there.

Jonathan Hall KC, the government’s independent reviewer of terrorism legislation, has questioned the force’s earlier public statements, saying police should have kept “an open mind” and that they had potentially “broken one of the golden rules of investigations”.

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Reform UK figures, including Nigel Farage and Richard Tice, have accused critics of dismissing concerns too quickly.

“Emotions over this appalling event have been exacerbated by a dearth of clear information and the rapidly changing story surrounding Miss Widdecombe’s killing,” said The Telegraph. “Conspiracy theorists thrive on obfuscation.”

Detectives are continuing to investigate the suspect’s alleged movements and possible motive. The Home Office has also offered to speak with Farage about security arrangements for political figures.