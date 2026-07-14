Terror police take over Ann Widdecombe investigation

The change of direction has prompted criticism of Devon and Cornwall Police

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Police officers outside the house of Ann Widdecombe in Haytor in Dartmoor, UK
Police officers outside the house of Ann Widdecombe in Dartmoor
(Image credit: Finnbarr Webster / Getty Images)

Counter Terrorism Policing is now in charge of the probe into the death of Ann Widdecombe after detectives said fresh evidence had emerged. A 28-year-old man from Rotherham, already in custody on suspicion of murder, has now also been arrested in relation to possible terrorism offences.

The investigation’s change of direction has prompted criticism of Devon and Cornwall Police, which had previously said there was no indication that the killing was politically motivated or terrorism related. Among new details now being reported is the fact that a video tour of Widdecombe’s remote home in Devon had aired on television a week before she was found dead there.

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Arion McNicoll, The Week UK

Arion McNicoll is a freelance writer at The Week Digital and was previously the UK website’s editor. He has also held senior editorial roles at CNN, The Times and The Sunday Times. Along with his writing work, he co-hosts “Today in History with The Retrospectors”, Rethink Audio’s flagship daily podcast, and is a regular panellist (and occasional stand-in host) on “The Week Unwrapped”. He is also a judge for The Publisher Podcast Awards.