Terror police take over Ann Widdecombe investigation
The change of direction has prompted criticism of Devon and Cornwall Police
Counter Terrorism Policing is now in charge of the probe into the death of Ann Widdecombe after detectives said fresh evidence had emerged. A 28-year-old man from Rotherham, already in custody on suspicion of murder, has now also been arrested in relation to possible terrorism offences.
The investigation’s change of direction has prompted criticism of Devon and Cornwall Police, which had previously said there was no indication that the killing was politically motivated or terrorism related. Among new details now being reported is the fact that a video tour of Widdecombe’s remote home in Devon had aired on television a week before she was found dead there.
Jonathan Hall KC, the government’s independent reviewer of terrorism legislation, has questioned the force’s earlier public statements, saying police should have kept “an open mind” and that they had potentially “broken one of the golden rules of investigations”.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Reform UK figures, including Nigel Farage and Richard Tice, have accused critics of dismissing concerns too quickly.
“Emotions over this appalling event have been exacerbated by a dearth of clear information and the rapidly changing story surrounding Miss Widdecombe’s killing,” said The Telegraph. “Conspiracy theorists thrive on obfuscation.”
Detectives are continuing to investigate the suspect’s alleged movements and possible motive. The Home Office has also offered to speak with Farage about security arrangements for political figures.
Join 350,000+ subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.
Arion McNicoll is a freelance writer at The Week Digital and was previously the UK website’s editor. He has also held senior editorial roles at CNN, The Times and The Sunday Times. Along with his writing work, he co-hosts “Today in History with The Retrospectors”, Rethink Audio’s flagship daily podcast, and is a regular panellist (and occasional stand-in host) on “The Week Unwrapped”. He is also a judge for The Publisher Podcast Awards.