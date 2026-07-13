Police keep ‘open mind’ on Ann Widdecombe murder motive

Detectives investigating the killing of politician Ann Widdecombe say they have not reached any conclusions about why she was attacked despite the arrest of a 28-year-old in South Yorkshire.

The suspect, a white British man, was detained in Rotherham on Saturday evening. Police say they are not currently seeking any other suspects.

Officers believe that the 78-year-old former Conservative MP, and later Reform UK spokesperson, suffered fatal injuries during an assault at her Dartmoor home at about 12.30pm last Wednesday. The suspect is believed to have driven nearly 300 miles to her home with a “wooden pole” on the morning of her death, said The Telegraph.

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“We are aware of online and public speculation, particularly with regards to motive,” said Assistant Chief Constable Matt Longman. “I urge people not to share or engage with that speculation. It’s unhelpful.”

An earlier police statement suggesting that there was no political motivation followed an intervention by Nigel Farage, who travelled to Widdecombe’s address when news of her death broke and told reporters that “from what I make out, this was premeditated murder”. The Reform UK leader “has been accused of exploiting the murder” for “political propaganda”, said The Times.

Police said the investigation remained at an early stage and that more than 120 pieces of information had already been submitted by the public. Detectives are continuing to appeal for anyone with relevant details to come forward.