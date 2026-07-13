Police keep ‘open mind’ on Ann Widdecombe murder motive

Officers say more than 120 pieces of information have already been submitted by the public

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A file photo of Ann Widdecombe
Ann Widdecombe is believed to have suffered fatal injuries during an assault at her Dartmoor home last Wednesday
(Image credit: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)

Detectives investigating the killing of politician Ann Widdecombe say they have not reached any conclusions about why she was attacked despite the arrest of a 28-year-old in South Yorkshire.

The suspect, a white British man, was detained in Rotherham on Saturday evening. Police say they are not currently seeking any other suspects.

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Arion McNicoll, The Week UK

Arion McNicoll is a freelance writer at The Week Digital and was previously the UK website’s editor. He has also held senior editorial roles at CNN, The Times and The Sunday Times. Along with his writing work, he co-hosts “Today in History with The Retrospectors”, Rethink Audio’s flagship daily podcast, and is a regular panellist (and occasional stand-in host) on “The Week Unwrapped”. He is also a judge for The Publisher Podcast Awards.