Equality guidelines: in need of reform?

Diversity and inclusion laws have ‘presented Reform UK with an open goal’ but Badenoch has ‘spied her opportunity’ in the culture wars

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Photo composite illustration of Kemi Badenoch, Nigel Farage and text from the Public Sector Equality Duty
Nigel Farage and Kemi Badenoch are expected to make scrapping ‘woke’ equality rules a major part of their campaigns at the next general election
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

Kemi Badenoch’s call to scrap equalities guidelines for police and other public bodies has opened up a new front in the culture wars amid tensions over the death of Henry Nowak and riots in Belfast sparked by a knife attack by a Sudanese asylum seeker.

The Tory leader said the landmark Equality Act 2010 does offer a valuable “shield” against discrimination. But the Public Sector Equality Duty, which places an active requirement on public bodies to demonstrate the promotion of equality, had become a legal “minefield”, she said. It should be repealed “in its entirety”.

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