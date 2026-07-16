Ann Widdecombe’s death: an ‘increasingly perilous time’ for politicians

Reform says its MPs are particularly at risk, pointing to 1,577 recorded threats against leader Nigel Farage since February

By
Published
Ann Widdecombe and Nigel Farage in London in 2019
Ann Widdecombe and Nigel Farage in London in 2019
(Image credit: Leon Neal / Getty Images)

Incoming prime minister Andy Burnham has called for a “serious review” of MPs’ security following the death of Ann Widdecombe. Police said the Reform UK spokesperson and former Conservative MP died in a “targeted attack” in her home in Devon on 8 July but are still working to find a motive. A 28-year-old white British man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and a terrorism offence. “Politics has darkened in the last decade,” said Burnham, and protections for politicians may need to be “increased further”.

‘More dangerous than ever’

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Latest Videos From
Explore More
The Week UK