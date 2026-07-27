Berlin police kill suspect after deadly Pride attack

One woman was killed in the attack and 29 others were injured

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Police officers assemble near where the chief suspect in the previous nights&#039; deadly attack near Berlin&#039;s Pride parade was shot dead
Police officers assemble near where the suspect in the deadly attack at Berlin's Pride parade was shot dead
(Image credit: John MacDougall / AFP / Getty Images)

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