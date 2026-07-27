Berlin police kill suspect after deadly Pride attack

What happened

German police on Sunday shot and killed a man suspected of carrying out a deadly attack at Berlin’s Pride celebrations less than 24 hours earlier. Officers opened fire after Abdul Ballout, a 21-year-old German citizen of Lebanese heritage, charged at them with a “stabbing weapon” after being tracked to a community garden in the city’s Spandau district, authorities said in a translated X post.

A van allegedly driven by Ballout rammed into a crowd in Berlin’s Tiergarten park on Saturday as partygoers celebrated Christopher Street Day, the city’s oldest Pride event. Authorities said the suspect then attacked bystanders with a machete. One woman was killed and 29 people were injured, with three in critical condition.

Who said what

German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt told reporters that “everything we see here points to us dealing with an Islamic terror attack.” Hundreds of mourners gathered at Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate on Sunday to “grieve the victims of the attack and express the anger and shock over what is seen as an attack on the LBGTQ+ community,” Deutsche Welle said. It “was an attack on all of us,” one speaker said. “But we will not let it defeat us.”

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What next?

German authorities will review security arrangements for major public events — including upcoming Pride celebrations — amid concerns about possible copycat attacks.