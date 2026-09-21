Earl Spencer’s Swan Song: the most explosive claims

Diana’s brother said Buckingham Palace’s response to his tell-all memoir is ‘astonishingly provocative’

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Prince Phillip, Prince William, Charles Spencer, Prince Harry and Prince Charles
Charles Spencer at his sister Diana’s funeral in 1997 with young princes William and Harry and the then Prince Charles
(Image credit: David Levenson / Getty Images)

Revenge, for Charles Spencer, is “best served in a primetime television slot with the merest hint of a smirk and, where appropriate, a few tears”, said The Times.

Princess Diana’s brother, the 9th Earl Spencer, sat down with Laura Kuenssberg for a 30-minute interview on the BBC and expanded on a series of controversial allegations set out in his new memoir, “Swan Song: Diana, My Sister”.

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Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is the features editor at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.