DNA plays a complex role in personality and life outcomes

Both genes and environment can make a person who they are

Devika Rao, The Week US&#039;s avatar
By
Published
Illustrative collage of baby twins on a rocking horse, strands of DNA and medical symbols
Genes work in association with upbringing and experience to affect who we become
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

Who we are and who we become may be in our genes, at least partially. A new study links a variety of gene variants to various personality traits and lifestyles. These findings displayed patterns across large demographics, though experiences and surroundings still play a pivotal role in individual development.

In your DNA

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.

Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.

Sign up
Latest Videos FromThe Week
Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  