‘Being the boring tech giant right now has some upsides’

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An Apple iPhone Duo is seen during the technology’s unveiling event.
Apple ‘has begun to feel like a late-stage tech giant’
(Image credit: David Paul Morris / Bloomberg / Getty Images)

‘Okay, sure, a folding iPhone’

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.