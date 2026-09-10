‘Being the boring tech giant right now has some upsides’

‘Okay, sure, a folding iPhone’

Will Oremus at The Atlantic

Nothing “quickens the pulse of an Apple fan more than these three words: one more thing,” says Will Oremus. In the “pantheon of ‘one more things,’” Apple’s foldable iPhone “feels like a dud.” Apple “has begun to feel like a late-stage tech giant, squeezing residual value from markets it has long since saturated.” The company “will eventually have to do something that once came naturally to Apple when it was an underdog: take a risk.”

Read more

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles. Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles. Sign up

Latest Videos From The Week Watch full video here:

‘AI may become the third superpower’

Paul Tudor Jones at The Wall Street Journal

When “Donald Trump and Xi Jinping meet this month, the leaders of the world’s two full-spectrum superpowers will confront a force that has grown far more powerful since they last met: artificial intelligence,” says Paul Tudor Jones. AI’s “most consequential advances — starting with recursive self-improvement — are still ahead.” The “threat is real and demands coordinated action by the U.S. and China.” Both countries “must commit to a timeline to control the advance and proliferation of AI.”

Read more

‘The Houthis are testing the limits of Saudi restraint’

Khaled M. Batarfi at Al Jazeera

The “renewed escalation in Yemen is no longer simply a Yemeni battlefield development,” as for “Saudi Arabia, it is becoming a direct test of national security, economic resilience and the kingdom’s ability to prevent the wider regional war from spilling further across its borders,” says Khaled M. Batarfi. A “return to an open-ended war would contradict that strategy and impose unnecessary political and economic costs.” But “restraint cannot mean accepting repeated attacks on Saudi territory.”

Read more

‘The political cost of sending Korean forces to Hormuz’

Syrus Solo Jin at Foreign Policy

South Korea appeared “poised to request that the legislature deploy the country’s navy to the Strait of Hormuz,” says Syrus Solo Jin. South Korea’s “navy is well equipped and capable of sustaining long-term missions in waters far from its shores, and it has experience in counterpiracy and patrolling missions in the region.” The challenge is “political, rooted in Korea’s convoluted history with the United States.” South Korea is “now facing a difficult decision over deployment.”

Read more