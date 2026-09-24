Is China the winner of the Iran oil crisis?

Xi Jinping has turned vast energy reserves into ‘a surprising source of geopolitical power’

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Donald Trump and Xi Jinping
Chinese President Xi Jinping has sought to address what has long been viewed in Beijing as a major security weakness by spending billions of dollars amassing the world’s biggest stockpile of oil
(Image credit: Evan Vucci /Pool / Getty Images)

China is being quietly credited with keeping energy prices down in the wake of Donald Trump’s war with Iran, in turn helping prop up the global economy while cementing its own power on the world stage.

By tapping into its huge reserves of oil, “China kind of saved the day,” and helped the world avoid the “doomsday scenario” when the Strait of Hormuz closure choked off 20% of global energy supply, said Paul Gruenwald, global chief economist at S&P Global Ratings.

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