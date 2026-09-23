Can the US and China cooperate on AI dangers?

Beijing and Washington have different concerns about the technology

Joel Mathis, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Photo collage of a handshake, with the hands tangled in multicoloured cables.
President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping do not expect a breakthrough on AI at this week’s summit
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

The United States and China are locked in a race to develop the most powerful artificial intelligence models. Industry leaders are increasingly calling for regulations and guardrails to keep the technology from threatening humanity, which means the competing nations must collaborate to rein in AI as it gallops ahead. But observers are skeptical that Washington and Beijing can find the will to do so.

What did the commentators say?

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 