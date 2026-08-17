The K-shaped economy might be over

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says the working class is catching up

Joel Mathis, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Photo collage of an extreme close-up of a 100 dollar banknote, overlaid with large letters K and C
The wealth gap may be narrowing
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

Economists have argued the U.S. is experiencing a “K-shaped economy” in which the rich get richer while working Americans increasingly fall behind. Now the Trump administration is pushing back. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is “sick of hearing about this K-shaped economy,” he said on CNBC this month, insisting that lower-wage workers are seeing improvements under GOP policies.

Is the gap narrowing?

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 