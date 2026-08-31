Affordable housing law could open door to boom in manufactured homes

Less red tape, but stigma remains

Joel Mathis, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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LongView, a manufactured home community east of Longmont. LongView is one of many manufactured housing communities in the state of Colorado.
Manufactured homes are now ‘filling the suburbs’
(Image credit: Glen Martin / The Denver Post / Getty Images)

America is plagued by a housing crisis. One possible solution is manufactured housing, which can be produced quickly and relatively cheaply. A new federal housing law could open the door to the sector’s expansion. To succeed, though, manufactured housing must overcome the stigmas against mobile homes and trailer parks.

Federal law, local codes

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 