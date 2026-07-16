Is the stock market a good measure of Trump’s success?

It’s a metric that leaves out small businesses, not to mention many Americans

Joel Mathis, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Illustration of Donald Trump holding up a Number One foam hand from beneath a huge pile of dollar bills
The stock market has grown by $15 trillion in Trump’s second term
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

Polls matter, but the stock market might be President Donald Trump’s favorite barometer of success. “Everybody’s profiting” when the markets rise, Trump said to reporters recently. That is not quite true. Rising stock prices have served as a consolation for the president, however, and shaky market responses to controversial policies have spurred him to shift course on tariffs and war with Iran.

‘Key measure of success’

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 