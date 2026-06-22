The UK’s fiscal rules: stick or twist?

Strict commitments on government spending could be tested under a new prime minister

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UK piggy bank
Some argue more nuanced ‘fiscal traffic lights’ could deliver ‘more sustainable public finances’
(Image credit: Jennifer West / Bloomberg / Getty Images)

The pound fell and government borrowing costs rose after Keir Starmer’s resignation announcement this morning. As Andy Burnham moves closer to power, there is concern in the financial markets that the government will soon start tinkering with its current strict fiscal rules on borrowing and spending.

What are the fiscal rules?

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