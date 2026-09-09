UK, allies sanction Israeli West Bank settlers

France and Canada joined the U.K. in announcing sanctions

Peter Weber, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband arrives in Downing Street to attend weekly Cabinet meeting in London
British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband arrives in Downing Street to attend weekly Cabinet meeting in London
(Image credit: Wiktor Szymanowicz / Future Publishing via Getty Images)

What happened

Britain, France and Canada on Tuesday announced sanctions on Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, including banning all trade and services linked to them. The rapid expansion of settlements and increasing settler violence “pose a direct and urgent threat” to a two-state solution, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said in a statement. At least nine other countries said they intended to impose similar sanctions.

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  