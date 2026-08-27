Will Andy Burnham’s tougher stance on Israel help or hinder him?

PM’s plans for ‘robust’ sanctions on West Bank settlements face ‘significant practical difficulties’ and risk splitting Labour, critics warn

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Andy Burnham
The PM reportedly wants to take a far more robust approach when dealing with Israel than his predecessor, Keir Starmer
(Image credit: Scott Heppell /WPA Pool / Getty Images)

Andy Burnham’s plan to impose tougher sanctions on Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank risks becoming “a de facto boycott of all of Israel”, a group of Labour MPs and peers has warned.

The Times reported the PM wants to take a more “robust” approach when dealing with Israel than his predecessor, Keir Starmer, with a senior government source saying he is expected to approve plans for a trade ban and the sanctioning of individuals involved in settlement activity.

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