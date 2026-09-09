What impact will UK’s West Bank sanctions have?

‘Biggest reset in UK relations with Israel for decades’ is not without ‘political risks’

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Ed Miliband
UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband shows no signs of backing down
(Image credit: Paul Faith / AFP / Getty Images)

“The British government agrees that there is ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in areas of the West Bank – perpetrated by settler terrorists.”

With these words, Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband has delivered the “biggest reset in UK relations with Israel for decades”, said The New Statesman political editor Ailbhe Rea.

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