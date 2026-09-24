Court temporarily blocks Trump’s media ban

But the White House still blocked several reporters from entering the grounds

Peter Weber, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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A sign in support of AP, CNN, MS NOW, and Politico near the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House.
A sign in support of AP, CNN, MS NOW, and Politico near the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House
(Image credit: Daniel Heuer / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

What happened

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., early Thursday morning ordered President Donald Trump to immediately restore White House access to Politico, CNN and MS NOW. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly’s 14-day restraining order is a “temporary reprieve for the three outlets” while their litigation over Trump’s press ban proceeds, The New York Times said. But even after Kelly’s order, Secret Service agents still blocked the trio of outlets from entering the White House grounds on Thursday.

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  