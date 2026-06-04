How Ukraine war is playing out in the skies

Next-generation drones and sophisticated air defence system have handed Kyiv the advantage as Russia continues massive air strikes

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Members of the Lava Unmanned Systems Regiment, Norman, poses for a photograph with a Bulava strike drone, a kamikaze UAV capable of carrying a 3.5-kilogram payload with a range of up to 100 kilometres
Ukraine is now producing defensive and offensive drones relatively cheaply and at scale
(Image credit: Diego Fedele / Getty Images)

With Russian and Ukrainian forces seemingly locked in stalemate on the ground, the war has increasingly become an aerial one with both sides turning to drones and “smart” missiles to try to gain an advantage.

What does that look like?

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