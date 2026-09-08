Is the UK heading for a new Falklands crisis?

President Javier Milei has reopened Argentina’s claim to the islands, after Donald Trump hints the US could withdraw support for British control

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Photo collage illustration of Javier Milei, a bust of Margaret Thatcher, map of the Falkland Islands and a Magellanic penguin
Milei hopes renewed fervour over the Falklands can bolster his ‘falling political popularity’
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

Donald Trump suggested last week that the US might reconsider its tacit support for British sovereignty over the Falkland Islands in retaliation for the UK’s failure to support him in the Iran war. The US president implied that he would not support the UK in a territorial dispute with Argentina.

Soon after, in a televised address, Argentina’s president, Javier Milei, said he would reopen the country’s claim to the islands it calls las Malvinas, declaring that the geopolitical “winds of change” would favour Buenos Aires. He proposed a “handover” of the islands akin to the transfer of Hong Kong to China, dismissing Britain as a country “in decline”.

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Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a senior staff writer and podcast panellist for The Week, covering world news and writing the weekly Global Digest newsletter. Before joining the site in 2023, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, working for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent among others, and regularly appearing on radio shows. In 2021, she was awarded the “journalist-at-large” fellowship by the Local Trust charity, and spent a year travelling independently to some of England’s most deprived areas to write about community activism. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, and has also worked in Bolivia, Colombia and Spain.