‘To the victor the spoils’: Trump’s Venezuelan oil grab

The president has claimed the deal is the biggest in history, but Venezuelans fear the country is becoming ‘51st state in all but name’

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Man walking in front of a Venezuela flag with oil machinery on it
Trump boasted that America would have majority control over 65 billion barrels of oil
(Image credit: Federico Parra / AFP / Getty Images)

It was “a predatory move” that reeked of old-school colonialism, said Le Monde (Paris). Last week, in a typically grandiose social media post, Donald Trump announced that the US and Venezuela had struck “THE BIGGEST OIL DEAL IN WORLD HISTORY”. It would, he claimed, give America majority control over 65 billion barrels of oil found at 17 sites in Venezuela’s Orinoco Belt and Lake Maracaibo.

Trump has been demanding this as a prize ever since US forces seized Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro in a dawn raid on Caracas in early January, said Joseph Zeballos-Roig on MS Now (New York). “To the victor belong the spoils, right?” he told a rally in Nevada back in August, boasting how, with Caracas, he wanted to do things “the old-fashioned way”.

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