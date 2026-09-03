What does Trump’s oil deal mean for the future of Venezuela?

It could offer stability. Or it might be ‘gilded imperialism.’

Joel Mathis, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Crude oil tankers are docked and loaded at the Bajo Grande oil terminal on Lake Maracaibo in Venezuela
Crude oil tankers are docked and loaded at the Bajo Grande oil terminal on Lake Maracaibo in Venezuela
(Image credit: Jose Isaac Bula / Anadolu / Getty Images)

President Donald Trump last week announced the United States is obtaining rights to 65 million barrels of Venezuelan oil reserves. The agreement was made under the auspices of unelected President Delcy Rodríguez, who owes her position to the January U.S. military operation that snatched her predecessor out of the country. It is the “biggest oil deal in world history,” Trump said in a statement. Critics say the pact is illegal and exploitative.

‘Almost certainly unconstitutional’

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 