What will the Trump administration’s relationship with Andy Burnham look like?

The popular Labour Party politician could butt heads with the U.S. president

Justin Klawans, The Week US's avatar
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Illustration looking over the shoulder of Donald Trump at Andy Burnham in the Oval Office
Andy Burnham’s views are ‘unlikely to endear him to Trump for long’
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

There will soon be a changing of the guard in the United Kingdom, as Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced his resignation. But his likely replacement, Makerfield MP Andy Burnham, probably won’t have an easier time than Starmer did courting President Donald Trump. Burnham, a popular figure in the U.K.’s center-left Labour Party, has previously chided Trump and his administration. If he becomes prime minister, it could mark a turning point for American-British relations.

What did the commentators say?

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.