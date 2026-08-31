200K barrels of radioactive waste are leaking in the Atlantic

We are barreling toward a nuclear problem. Decades-old radioactive waste from discarded barrels may be slowly seeping into the Atlantic Ocean and affecting the marine ecosystem. Scientists have conducted dives to collect samples and test the region to determine the extent of the pollution and whether the radioactivity has made its way into the food web.

A barrel of trouble

Between 1950 and 1990, “more than 200,000 barrels filled with radioactive waste were dumped in the depths of the North-East Atlantic,” said a release by the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS). Scientists first mapped the area where the barrels were dumped on a mission in summer 2025. They recently completed a second mission where they “carried out 20 dives to depths of over 4,700 meters (15,419 feet), enabling direct observation of several barrels and their immediate surroundings” using a manned submersible called the Nautile.

The barrels “contain low and intermediate-level radioactive material” including “process sludge, contaminated metal and laboratory equipment,” said Futura . They sit “between 10,000 and 16,000 feet down in international waters.” Using the “Nautile and other instruments deployed from the vessel, together with the samples collected,” CNRS researchers “were able to document the advanced state of deterioration of several barrels, observe that some of them had leaked their contents and identify the various materials used to encapsulate the waste,” said the release.

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While the “photographs from the initial cruise revealed barrels in various stages of degradation and corrosion,” images “alone cannot determine if radionuclides have entered the marine food web,” said Futura. To fill in the gaps, the researchers collected “precise water, fauna and sediment samples directly adjacent to the corroded barrels, allowing scientists to measure exactly how far any escaping radioactive materials have migrated into the deep sea ecosystem.”

Nuclear family

Due to barrel deterioration, there were “significant signals of radionuclides specifically linked to this waste, cobalt 60 and niobium 94, in addition to cesium 137 and americium 241,” Javier Escartin and Patrick Chardon, who were both involved in the research, said at The Conversation . The difficulty now is in “separating any potential leakage from historical background radiation,” said Futura. The Atlantic Ocean in the region “already contains radiation from 20th-century atmospheric nuclear weapons testing, the 1986 Chernobyl disaster, and authorized runoff from coastal nuclear power plants.”

Despite the depth and radioactive signatures at the site, it was “not devoid of life,” said The Cool Down . Researchers “saw crabs, sponges, anemones and other organisms on or near the barrels, which have effectively become hard surfaces in an otherwise soft seabed environment.” The question that remains is not simply “whether radioactive material is present” but “whether deep-sea life is absorbing it and whether it is moving through sediment and water in meaningful amounts.” Studying the collected samples will provide more information on the effect these underwater communities have on the transfer of radionuclides.

The barrels were never meant to permanently seal the radioactive waste. These containers were intended to “provide an initial period of confinement rather than act as permanent deep-sea vaults,” said Earth.com . Over time, the “radioactive contents were expected to be released gradually and dispersed in the ocean.”

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