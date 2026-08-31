200K barrels of radioactive waste are leaking in the Atlantic

Marine communities have formed among them

Devika Rao, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Radioactive barrel in ocean
Many of the radioactive waste barrels have reached an ‘advanced state of deterioration’
(Image credit: SEAN GLADWELL / Getty Images)

We are barreling toward a nuclear problem. Decades-old radioactive waste from discarded barrels may be slowly seeping into the Atlantic Ocean and affecting the marine ecosystem. Scientists have conducted dives to collect samples and test the region to determine the extent of the pollution and whether the radioactivity has made its way into the food web.

A barrel of trouble

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Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  