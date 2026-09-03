Paraborgs: the cyborg cockroaches coming to the rescue

The insects can find people and deploy injections

Devika Rao, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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A cockroach with electrodes implanted that allow remote controllers to stimulate and control movement
Paraborgs can reach locations difficult for humans and administer injections
(Image credit: Tang Yan Song / Shutterstock)

The newest search and rescue recruits are cockroaches. Scientists have outfitted the insects with capabilities to locate and administer medical care to people in remote or hard-to-reach locations. Different kinds of insects could be used for varied purposes and could be a valuable asset for disaster relief in the future.

Engineering and experimentation

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Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  