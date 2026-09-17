T. rex had humanlike body temperature, study finds

They’re hot blooded, check it and see

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A Tyrannosaurus rex &quot;Growth Series&quot; featuring a baby (C), juvenile (L) and young adult T. rex (R), in the all-new 14,000 square foot Dinosaur Hall permanent exhibition at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles.
The Dinosaur Hall exhibition at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles
(Image credit: Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images)

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  