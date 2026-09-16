Ed Sheeran tour in turmoil as opening acts quit

They quit in solidarity with the rapper Macklemore and his vocal support of Palestinians

Peter Weber, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Ed Sheeran performs during iHeartRadio KISS108&#039;s Jingle Ball 2025
'I choose not to speak publicly' because concertgoers 'do not expect a political forum,' said Sheeran
(Image credit: Scott Eisen / Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

What happened

Ed Sheeran’s world tour unraveled Tuesday after all his remaining supporting acts quit in solidarity with the rapper Macklemore and his onstage support of Palestinians. Macklemore said Monday that he was dropped from the tour after New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft “rallied some of the other stadium owners” to give Sheeran an ultimatum: No Macklemore or no concert.

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  