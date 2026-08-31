NASA launches Roman telescope to probe cosmos

The $4.3 billion device is a repurposed spy satellite that will now be used for exploration

Peter Weber, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Technicians connect the inner and outer segments of NASA&#039;s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope in Maryland.
Technicians connect the inner and outer segments of NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope
(Image credit: Jolearra Tshiteya / NASA via AP)

What happened

NASA on Sunday launched the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, a $4.3 billion repurposed spy satellite designed to capture panoramic views of the cosmos, cataloguing Earth-like exoplanets and helping solve some of the biggest mysteries of astrophysics: dark matter and dark energy. The bus-sized telescope, named after NASA’s first chief astronomer, blasted off from Florida’s Cape Canaveral aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket en route to an observation point a million miles away.

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  